Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,692,395. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

