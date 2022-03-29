Merculet Price Reaches $0.0003 (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $263,909.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.41 or 0.07208861 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,673.17 or 1.00124725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047616 BTC.

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

