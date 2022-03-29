Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $122.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MTH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 533,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,036. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $81.40 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $500,429.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $2,514,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

