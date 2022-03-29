Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $122.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.17.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:MTH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 533,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,036. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $81.40 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.
In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $500,429.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $2,514,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
