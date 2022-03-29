MetaHash (MHC) Market Capitalization Tops $14.99 Million

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $677,206.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.20 or 0.07142008 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,387.69 or 0.99800458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046510 BTC.

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,335,050,529 coins and its circulating supply is 3,164,399,232 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

