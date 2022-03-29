MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

