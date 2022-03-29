Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 35.2% in March

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MEEC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 61,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.39.
About Midwest Energy Emissions (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.