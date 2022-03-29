Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 35.2% in March

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MEEC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 61,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

