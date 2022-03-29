Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will report ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.47) and the highest is ($1.03). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($4.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,684,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $6,146,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIRM stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.