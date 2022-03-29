Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.
Shares of MTEM stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.
