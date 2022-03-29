Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 37.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 25.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.