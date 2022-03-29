MoonTrust Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MNTT)

MoonTrust (MNTT) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, MoonTrust has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $773,289.39 and approximately $3,679.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.37 or 0.07113862 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,404.95 or 0.99880004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046605 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

