Morgan Stanley Cuts Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target to GBX 225

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 245 ($3.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. 2,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

