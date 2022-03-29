Morgan Stanley Downgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FITB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,992,000 after buying an additional 173,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after buying an additional 282,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.