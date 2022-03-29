Morgan Stanley Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $63.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $59.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.