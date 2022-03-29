MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.47. MP Materials reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

MP traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,314. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $57.45.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 3,171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 817,393 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MP Materials by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,192,000 after buying an additional 426,109 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,823,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

