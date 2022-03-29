Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $35.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Murphy Oil by 57.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 38.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 416,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $39.48 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

