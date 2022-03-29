MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Up 10.7%

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shot up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.52. 4,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 211,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

