National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the February 28th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.02. 64,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,857. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

