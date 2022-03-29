National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.49

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 59464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
