National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in National Grid by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.41) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.67) to GBX 1,105 ($14.47) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $76.77.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

