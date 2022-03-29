Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Short Interest Update

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NOAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 2,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. Natural Order Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 11.4% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 1.9% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 513,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 5.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

