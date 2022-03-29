Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NVGS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.89. 184,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $720.47 million, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Navigator has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.97.
Several analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
