Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NVGS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.89. 184,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $720.47 million, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Navigator has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

Get Navigator alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Navigator by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Navigator by 21.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Navigator by 18.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Navigator by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.