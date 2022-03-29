Needham & Company LLC Lowers Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $7.00

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 129.51% from the stock’s current price.

LUCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUCD. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

