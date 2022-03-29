NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at BTIG Research

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.39% from the company’s current price.

NEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 19.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NeoGenomics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

