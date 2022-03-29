Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NBO stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $13.60.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
