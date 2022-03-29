Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $107.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $5.10 on Thursday, reaching $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,445. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth $43,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $28,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth $29,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nevro by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 213,187 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

