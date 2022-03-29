New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives $105.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.88.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $142,316.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $67.49 on Friday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.44.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
