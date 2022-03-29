New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives $105.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get New Relic alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $142,316.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in New Relic by 2,123.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $58,129,000. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 152.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,363,000 after purchasing an additional 340,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,552,000 after acquiring an additional 309,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $67.49 on Friday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.44.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.