Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $9,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.72%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

