NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 6,431 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 77.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth $35,639,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth $30,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $54.26.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

