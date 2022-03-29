NewSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,354 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

NYSE ETN traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $157.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,258. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $137.56 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

