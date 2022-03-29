NewSquare Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,384.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,384,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,203 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,986,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 101,392 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,237,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.