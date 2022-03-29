NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000.
Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,471. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
