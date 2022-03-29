NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,471. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.