NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $553,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.05. The company had a trading volume of 138,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.73 and a 200-day moving average of $228.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.