NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $553,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IIPR stock traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.05. The company had a trading volume of 138,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.73 and a 200-day moving average of $228.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.
In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.
About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
