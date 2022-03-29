Nexo One Day Volume Tops $9.59 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00005046 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $9.59 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003529 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00035128 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00109891 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
Nexo Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “
Buying and Selling Nexo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
