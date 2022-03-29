NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGTF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 154,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. NightFood has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

NightFood Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in nutritional food development, marketing, and distribution business, through its subsidiary. The firm manufactures ice cream in flavors, such as Full Moon Vanilla, Midnight Chocolate, Cold Brew Decaf, After Dinner Mint Chip, Milk & Cookie Dough, Cherry Eclipse, Bed and Breakfast, and Cookies n’ Dreams.

