NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) to report $12.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.27 billion. NIKE posted sales of $12.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $46.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $47.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $52.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.42 billion to $54.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

NKE traded up $4.33 on Thursday, hitting $139.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,189,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.29. The firm has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.