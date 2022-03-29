NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $18,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after buying an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after buying an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,385,000 after purchasing an additional 962,754 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.61. 16,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.24. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.06 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on A shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

