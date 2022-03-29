NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $16.24 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 683,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,903,000 after purchasing an additional 160,551 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 147,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,518,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,695. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.36.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

