NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $374.21 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,992 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.9% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $374,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,145,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock traded up $8.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $592.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,421. The company has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $563.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

