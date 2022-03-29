NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,727 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $86,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

ANSYS stock traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.00. 9,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,651. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

