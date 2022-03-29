NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

