NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 363,356 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 363,356 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $57,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,402. The stock has a market cap of $210.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.97.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

