NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 5,734 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $18,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

AAP stock traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.49. 706,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.60 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

