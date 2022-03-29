NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 134,789 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $39,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,438. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

