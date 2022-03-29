Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JWN. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

