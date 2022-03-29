Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. 2,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,635,056. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

