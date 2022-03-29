Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases New Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,253 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,816,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

CFG traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $47.69. 5,769,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,759. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

