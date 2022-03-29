Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $34,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 981,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $132.58 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $157.70.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

