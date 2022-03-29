Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $38,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,933,000 after acquiring an additional 350,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,053,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $21.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.