Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17.

