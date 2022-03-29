NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NLOK. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 539,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,955,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 72,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

