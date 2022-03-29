Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Down 35.7% in March

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter worth about $642,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 1,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Novo Integrated Sciences ( NASDAQ:NVOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%.

About Novo Integrated Sciences (Get Rating)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

